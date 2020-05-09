Reason Why Christian Wasn’t Part of Edge – Randy Orton Storyline Revealed

In an interview with Alex McCarthy of TalkSport.com, Christian commented on why he wasn’t involved in the Edge and Randy Orton storyline:

“I just think with the way it played and obviously with me on the non-contact list, kinda makes that..can’t really do that. It would have been, but because of the current situation, it just didn’t. It’s hard to go out there and not be able to do anything, you know, can’t get anything out of it. So I think that was kind of the mindset.”