Reason Why Darby Allin Has Been Wearing A Fluffy Pink Jacket On AEW TV

Top AEW star Darby Allin spoke with Shirleigh of Fightful on a number of topics, including why he has been wearing a fluffy pink jacket on television each and every week as of late.

Allin said, “Well, you know the thing is when I broke my foot and then got hit by a bus. I was watching the show a lot. I thought a lot of people were wearing dark colors. So I figured if I come back wearing a pink jacket—so if you flip through it, if you’re flipping through the channel, you see a skeleton with a skateboard held in a pink jacket, it’s going to pop out really good.”

You can check out Allin's comments in the video below.

