Reason Why Impact Wrestling Never Signed Paul Heyman

During his podcast, Jeff Jarrett commented on why Impact Wrestling (TNA) never signed Paul Heyman to a contract during the period when Heyman wasn’t working for WWE:

“Never could afford it. I just knew – same with Jim Ross, same with a lot of folks – that Bob Carter and maybe Dixie and Janice or the attorneys, they may want to flirt with this, but when they start seeing real price tags, it wasn’t gonna happen. There was a real education process up until we started having a good run in ’07, ’08, and ’09. They had money in the bank, then they pulled the trigger on Hulk Hogan. But for the most part, those price tags – they weren’t up for that. They weren’t willing to spend the money.”