Reason Why Jacksonville Jaguars Legacy Title Belt Has Been Removed

WWE and the NFL announced a multi-year licensing agreement to create NFL-inspired WWE legacy championship belts.

All 32 teams’ official colors and branding are featured on the belts. The collection is now available at NFLShop.com, WWEShop.com, and Fanatics.com. This is a significant coup for WWE as it is the first licensing agreement between the two companies.

However, one championship belt was quickly removed from WWEShop.com, which belonged to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars’ listing has also been removed from NFLShop.com and Fanatics’ website.

When you Google Jaguars NFL WWE Shop and click on the link, you will be redirected to the homepage.

This is significant because the NFL team is owned by Shad Khan, the father of AEW President Tony Khan, who is the Jaguars’ chief football strategy officer. Shad is also an AEW investor.

A fan tweeted Fanastics Support asking why they couldn’t pre-order the belt for $549.99, and a support staff member responded that the belt had sold out.

The person wrote, “Hey there! Those sold faster than we could have ever imagined! I would keep your eyes peeled for a restock in the next few days! #DUUUUUUUVAL.”