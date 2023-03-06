Reason Why Jade Cargill Is Not Wrestling At AEW Revolution, Cargill Comments On PPV

Despite the fact that only one women’s match has been announced for tonight’s Revolution pay-per-view, AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill will not be there.

According to PWInsider, Cargill’s absence from tonight’s AEW Revolution card is simply a result of the time management required for the 60-minute Iron Man main event between Bryan Danielson and AEW World Champion MJF.

It was also mentioned that Cargill’s next program is already in the works.

Cargill commented on the Revolution Triple Threat with Saraya, Ruby Soho, and AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter on Twitter today.

“Happy #PPV Day! Excited about this women match!!! #AEWRevolution,” she wrote.

Cargill’s next opponent is unknown, but she improved her record to 53-0 after retaining the AEW TBS Title over VertVixen on the February 17 edition of Rampage. The February 24 Rampage episode then included a vignette in which Cargill extended an invitation to any and all potential challengers, as seen below.

Cargill marked two years since her debut in the ring on Friday. Cargill made her AEW debut with a promo on the November 11, 2020 Dynamite, but her first match did not take place until the March 3, 2021 Dynamite, when she and NBA Legend Shaquille O’Neal defeated Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet in tag team action. Cargill then made her singles debut on the March 17, 2021 Dynamite show, defeating Dani Jordyn, and went on to become the inaugural AEW TBS Champion on the January 5, 2022 Dynamite show, defeating Ruby Soho in the tournament finals. She became the AEW’s longest-reigning overall champion earlier this year.

It’s unclear whether Cargill will make an appearance at tonight’s Revolution pay-per-view or this week’s Dynamite and Rampage from Sacramento.

You can see Cargill’s aforementioned tweet, as well as the recent Rampage vignette, below: