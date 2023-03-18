Reason Why Jim Ross Missed This Week’s AEW TV Tapings

Jim Ross could not attend this week’s AEW Dynamite and Rampage TV tapings due to health issues, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Ross started a new treatment for a radiation wound on his leg. This is due to his ongoing skin cancer treatment.

Ross’ most recent procedure was on March 14, and he had another on March 16. To get from where he was to Winnipeg, Good Ole’ JR would have to spend a lot of time on the road. Ross was replaced for the Rampage taping by Paul Wight, who will return next week. His current treatment will only last a few weeks.