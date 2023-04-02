Reason Why Kevin Owens And Sami Zayn vs. The Usos Main Evented Night 1 Of WrestleMania 39

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn defeated The Usos to capture the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship during the WWE Wrestlemania 39 Saturday PLE. Triple H explained why the match was the main event during the post-show press conference.

“It’s all about what is the most impactful, right. As the storyline’s played out heading into WrestleMania to me is the most emotionally and storyline-driven match on the card. I felt like that needed to be, I think we all felt like that needed to be in that spot.

I’ve said this before when people [have said], when we talked before about ‘Oh, you put the women in the main event.’ We didn’t put the women in the main event. That’s the spot. Right? That is the storyline that was driving things to put them in that role. It’s not about giving it to them because they’re women. It’s not about giving it to somebody. Never once did it factor for me. People say ‘Well Tag Team Championships haven’t been in that spot and [it’s] history making.’ I didn’t even know that to be honest with you. It’s about the…talent are talent, Nothing else to it. Talent are talent. Whatever storyline is resonating the most and has the most impact – that needs to be the story that’s told. I think in this case it was the Usos and Kevin & Sami.”

You can watch the complete press conference below: