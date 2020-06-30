Reason Why Liv Morgan Missed RAW, News On WWE Live Events Being Delayed

– Liv Morgan missed this week’s edition of WWE RAW because she was on a boating trip with Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, and Mandy’s mother, according to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com.

This would also explain why Rose and Deville missed Smackdown.

– As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE was reportedly looking into running episodes of RAW and Smackdown with paying fans in late July at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland, FL.

Fightful.com is reporting that those plans have been delayed and the site noted that “WWE had told us initially the information wasn’t correct, but was corroborated by several other outlets before the shows were delayed.”

With the recent spike of Covid-19 cases in Florida, a delay was expected.