Reason Why MJF Is Taking Time Off From AEW, Original All Out 2024 Plans

Following All Out, MJF is one of the top stars that AEW will be without for the foreseeable future.

All Out began with a singles match between Daniel Garcia and MJF. The finish called for MJF to land a low blow, which the referee missed, and then hit the jackknife for the win.

After the match, Garcia shook MJF’s hand and delivered a low blow. Garcia hit a second rope piledrive, and MJF was stretchered out. Following the show, it was reported that MJF and fellow former World Heavyweight Champion Swerve Strickland would be taking some time off.

According to Ibou of WrestlePurists.com, MJF is expected to film a movie. Garcia was supposed to finish MJF cleanly, according to the original plan.

AEW has yet to reveal what Garcia will do on tonight’s episode of Dynamite.

It’s unclear when MJF and Strickland will return to AEW television.