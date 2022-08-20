Reason Why Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark Were Pulled From WWE SmackDown

On Friday’s SmackDown episode, WWE changed the Women’s Tag Team Title tournament match.

The tournament match on the program was initially advertised by WWE as Natalya and Sonya Deville vs. Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark. Stark and Lyons were replaced in the match by Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne), the former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions, who won and proceeded to the semi-finals next week.

During her Tuesday at NXT Heatwave match against NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, Stark sustained an injury that is thought to be a concussion.

According to Dave Meltzer’s Daily Update on F4Wonline.com, Lyons was pulled from the event because she was unable to enter Canada as she had not received the COVID-19 vaccination.

Meltzer wrote, “Stark suffered a concussion in her match Tuesday [NXT Heatwave] with Mandy Rose and wasn’t cleared. Lyons wouldn’t have been allowed to go as they didn’t realize she wasn’t vaccinated and thus couldn’t get into Canada.”

According to immigration regulations, visitors to Canada must present documentation of their vaccinations.