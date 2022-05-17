Reason Why Randy Orton Did Not Appear On WWE RAW With Riddle

Riddle defeated Jimmy Uso in a singles match on this week’s edition of WWE RAW, despite interference from Jey Uso. Randy Orton was not present at ringside due to a “family commitment,” according to the announcers.

Orton was in New York today for the FOX upfronts, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. An upfront is a gathering of advertisers and media hosted by television network executives at the start of key advertising sale periods.

R-Bro vs. The Usos in a tag team title unification match is still currently scheduled for Friday’s SmackDown. The match was advertised during RAW.