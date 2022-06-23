Reason Why Ricky Steamboat Isn’t Wrestling Ric Flair, FTR Update, Impact vs. MLW

According to reports, Steamboat’s asking price is one of the reasons WWE Hall of Famers Ricky Steamboat and Ric Flair won’t be locking up one last time.

For the “Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match” event during Starrcast V weekend in July, it was previously reported that Steamboat would team up with WWE Hall of Famers The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express to face Flair and AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR. In light of Steamboat’s statement in a virtual signing that he declined the opportunity after giving it serious consideration for almost a week, it was then announced that Steamboat would probably not be competing in the match. Steamboat declared in late May that he did not want to enter the ring again at his age and disappoint the crowd.

Steamboat’s asking fee was “very high,” according to Fightful Select, but he was still interested in taking part in the match. According to reports, Steamboat met to discuss the match and was willing to participate, but the terms could not be reached.

According to rumors, FTR has not yet received Tony Khan’s approval for their participation in the match.

The Nature Boy, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett, and other guests attended a press conference for the JCP – Flair event today in Nashville, as we previously reported. The show, which is anticipated to last three hours, will include Impact World Champion Josh Alexander defending against MLW’s Jacob Fatu, as well as The Wolves vs. The Motor City Machine Guns. Additional matches will be revealed later. Flair’s opponent(s) and/or partner(s) were not made public. For a complete report on the news conference, including comments from Flair and other participants, click here.

MLW CEO Court Bauer spoke to Fightful about the Fatu vs. Alexander battle and indicated that fans would finally get to watch MLW vs. Impact.

“The Summer of surprises continues. The fans have asked for MLW vs. IMPACT and now it goes down. A historic interpromotional title fight for a memorable night in Nashville,” Bauer said.