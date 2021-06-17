Reason Why Ricochet Started Wrestling On WWE Television In Jeans

During an appearance on the Table Talk podcast, WWE RAW star Ricochet explained why he started wrestling on television in jeans instead of colorful tights:

“I just stripped away all the… not flash, I don’t want to say flash. I just set a goal. In Japan, all the new kids start with black boots and black trunks. You have to work your way up to get gear.

It’s a mental thing. In the ring, I’m more direct and will come at you straight. I’m more in a mental state of; I’m in the ring for business. I’m here to fight.”

You can check out the full interview below: