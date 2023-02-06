Reason Why Rikishi Didn’t Appear on WWE RAW’s 30th Anniversary Special

Samu of The Headshrinkers commented on the planned Bloodline Acknowledgement Ceremony being pulled from WWE RAW’s 30th Anniversary special during an appearance on The Two-Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast. Samu explained why he, Rikishi, and The Wild Samoans (Afa and Sika) were not on the show.

He said, “It was supposed to be Rikishi, myself, my dad, and my uncle to name a few. My dad couldn’t fly at the time and Rikishi had pneumonia at the time so, everything just got put on the back burner.”

Samu also expressed gratitude to Roman Reigns, “Of course [Roman is ‘The Head of The Table.’]. Listen, you brought these people [fans] to be able to pay attention, to bring it back. I mean, not that it has gotten boring or anything, just sometimes wrestling does that. It just flatlines for a while and then it makes a comeback all the time. Wrestling just does that. It’ll go dead and something else will pop up. Some new thing that will last five minutes and go away. Nothing’s really changed on the landscape or the format. So it’s, it’s pretty obvious you know, the ratings and everything like that, that Joe’s doing, it’s phenomenal, great business. I’m glad he has a lot of creative control.”

You can watch the interview below:



(h/t to Robert DeFelice for the transcription)