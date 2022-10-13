Reason Why Saraya Didn’t Appear on This Week’s AEW Dynamite

Saraya was absent from this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite.

On Twitter, a fan inquired as to why she wasn’t used. Saraya responded to the fan, stating that she needed to travel to the United Kingdom.

She said, “Sorry!! I’ll be back in next week in Cinci. Had to take a trip home to UK!”

As PWMania.com previously reported, Saraya was medically cleared for in-ring competition by AEW Ringside Physician Michael J. Sampson. The former WWE Divas Champion is expected to return to the ring against Baker in the near future, possibly at AEW Full Gear on November 19.

Saraya made her AEW debut at the Grand Slam Dynamite episode on September 21, coming out to save AEW Interim Women’s World Champion Toni Storm and Athena from Britt Baker, Serena Deeb and Jamie Hayter after the Fatal 4 Way that saw Storm retain her title over Baker, Deeb and Athena. AEW President Tony Khan later announced that Saraya is “All Elite.”

She confirmed that she will be at next week’s Dynamite from Cincinnati, OH. You can check out her tweet below: