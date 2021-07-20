Reason Why WWE Keeps Bringing Back Bill Goldberg Despite Criticism

As PWMania.com previously reported, Bill Goldberg made his return to WWE on the July 19th 2021 edition of WWE RAW. When news first broke about Goldberg’s return, his name trended on social media with many of the most-liked comments being that of a critical nature.

Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast explained why WWE continues to bring back Goldberg despite vocal criticism on social media:

Some more notes from my convo this morning with someone at WWE. Here is the reality WWE NEEDS casual fans. Every single analytic indicator that the company uses shows that Goldberg is a big draw for them. "WE" may not like him returning but the majority of WWE's fans do. 1/2 — Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) July 20, 2021

The reality is we are the minority when it comes to Pro Wrestling viewership. Twitter is a fraction of how many people actually follow WWE content. Don't shoot the messenger 😝 2/2 — Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) July 20, 2021