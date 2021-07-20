Reason Why WWE Keeps Bringing Back Bill Goldberg Despite Criticism

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

As PWMania.com previously reported, Bill Goldberg made his return to WWE on the July 19th 2021 edition of WWE RAW. When news first broke about Goldberg’s return, his name trended on social media with many of the most-liked comments being that of a critical nature.

Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast explained why WWE continues to bring back Goldberg despite vocal criticism on social media:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR