Reason WWE Money In The Bank Had A Shorter PPV Time

As noted on Sunday night, the 2020 WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view ran for a total of 3 hours and 24 minutes, including the one-hour Kickoff pre-show, making it the shortest WWE main roster pay-per-view from the United States in 30 years, not counting the In Your House specials. WWE Chairman Vince McMahon reportedly wanted a shorter show for Money In the Bank, according to Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co. The current plan is for WWE pay-per-view times to be shorter until they are allowed to have fans back in the arenas.

There’s still no word yet on when fans will be allowed back at WWE events due to the coronavirus pandemic, as everything still depends on those COVID-19 trends. It’s possible that we see some fans allowed at WWE shows in Florida this summer, but that is far from confirmed. The shorter Money In the Bank event has received praise from fans on social media, with many calling for this to be the new normal for future pay-per-views.