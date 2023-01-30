Reasons Why John Cena and Logan Paul May Not Face Off at WWE WrestleMania 39

Seth Rollins was eliminated from the men’s Royal Rumble match by Logan Paul during Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble PLE, seemingly setting up a match between the two at WrestleMania 39.

John Cena was rumored to be facing Logan at WrestleMania, but it is now thought that Cena will face US champion Austin Theory because Theory has been using Cena’s catchphrase, “the champ is here,” on television in recent weeks.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com raised a potential justification for WWE choosing Cena vs. Theory over Cena vs. Logan during Wrestling Observer Radio.

“The worry about Logan Paul is, the feeling is you need lots and lots and lots of practice and John Cena doesn’t have the time to do that practice. Cena can go with Theory and Theory is experienced enough. They don’t need lots and lots of practice to have a decent match,” Meltzer said.