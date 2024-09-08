Rebel Breaks Silence On Medical Issues She Has Been Dealing With

Rebel has been dealing with some pretty serious medical issues during her lengthy hiatus from AEW.
The women’s wrestling star took to Instagram this weekend to finally open up about the topic.
On Sunday, Rebel surfaced on Instagram with the following statement:
“Next year, expect a very fit birthday bikini pic. This year has not been what I expected. I’ve kept this private until now bc I believe I’m on the up. Thank you to the very few who knew what was going on and kept it private. And for those who didn’t know, I’ll spare you the details but in short, I was hospitalized in May for a good while bc they found a mass in my lung that they couldn’t figure out what it was, turns out it’s pneumonia. A couple of ct scans found some other minor issues that I am taking care of. I feel better every day, now that I am getting a handle on these things. cheers to another trip around the sun.”