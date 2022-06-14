Reby Hardy Removes Reaction to Jeff Hardy Arrest Fallout

Reby Hardy, Matt Hardy’s wife, appeared to express her displeasure with Jeff Hardy’s recent DUI arrest and the subsequent aftermath.

Reby took to TikTok on Monday to reveal how she was praying for her husband’s health in Wednesday’s Triple Threat Ladder Match on the Road Rager edition of AEW Dynamite, which was set to feature The Hardys, The Young Bucks, and AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express, as seen in the video below.

Following Reby’s prayer, the video changes to footage of “Tiger King” star Joe Exotic, labeled Jeff, and the joke is that she no longer has to worry about her husband participating in the match because AEW has stopped advertising it.

The video has now been removed from Reby’s official TikTok page, but you can still watch it below.

matt hardy wife got no chill i’m crying😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/wyj7iQEOqg — © 💫 (@MindofRollins) June 14, 2022

Reby’s prayers appear to have been answered, as it was reported earlier this morning that AEW officials have asked WarnerMedia to immediately withdraw any advertising of Jeff. That report, which includes an update on The Hardys and the weekend AAA Triplemania tournament, can be seen here. The company stopped advertising the Triple Threat shortly after the news of Hardy’s arrest emerged here on PWMania.com yesterday afternoon, prompting this request from AEW to Warner.

On Sunday night in Orlando, Reby was with her husband and brother-in-law at a fan signing convention hosted at a Dave & Buster’s not long before Jeff was detained.

Jeff was released from the S. James Foxman Justice Center in Daytona Beach, Florida, at roughly 7 p.m. ET last night after paying the $3,500 surety bond via a bail bondsman. His first hearing was supposed to take place today at 1:30 p.m. ET, but it has been canceled.

Hardy was arrested early Monday morning in Volusia County, Florida, and charged with second degree misdemeanor Driving While License Canceled/Suspended/Revoked, second degree misdemeanor Violation of Restrictions Placed on Drivers License, and third degree felony DUI Alcohol/Drugs Third Offense Within 10 Years, as first reported on PWMania.com yesterday afternoon.

