Reby Hardy Responds To Criticism of AEW Doube or Nothing Drowning Segment

Matt Hardy’s wife Reby responded to criticism of the Stadium Stampede “drowning” segment from AEW’s Double or Nothing PPV. Some fans felt that the segment was in poor taste for happening right after Shad Gaspard’s death from drowning.

You should have done that when Matt Hardy agreed to do that pool spot with Santana and Ortiz at stadium stampede match days after Shad's death. Hypocrite — vamsi Krishna (@wamcychrish) May 30, 2020