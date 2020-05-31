Reby Hardy Responds To Criticism of AEW Doube or Nothing Drowning Segment

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Matt Hardy’s wife Reby responded to criticism of the Stadium Stampede “drowning” segment from AEW’s Double or Nothing PPV. Some fans felt that the segment was in poor taste for happening right after Shad Gaspard’s death from drowning.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR