Reby Hardy Says “F**k CM Punk,” Matt Hardy Clarifies Comments on All Out Backstage Fight

Matt Hardy posted a clarification about his comments on the most recent “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast earlier today.

Matt said, “My comments from this week’s @matthardypod have been misconstrued. I WAS NOT at All Out 2022. I DID NOT say I witnessed the events at All Out. I witnessed the entire process in real time over the months & stand by my comment that the Elite were not in the wrong.”

Reby, Matt’s wife, tweeted a quote about him without exercising any discretion. She posted on Twitter, “Mine weren’t. F**k CM Punk.”

Reby and Matt’s statements are consistent with what has been reported about The Elite’s support. Reportedly, Punk has friends within the company, but the majority of the locker room sided with The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega in the backstage brawl, and morale is said to be high backstage now that Punk has left.