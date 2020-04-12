Reby Hardy Shoots On WWE For Continuing To Run Live TV Shows

Reby “Sky” Hardy is not happy about WWE going back to running live events during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a series of tweets, she noted that her husband, AEW Superstar Matt Hardy, “is & has been HOME, where his ass belongs, under state mandate and if work comes [calling before] those mandates are lifted, imma start coughing on [Instagram Live]”

Wrestling is great & all.

But. It is NOT essential. — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) April 12, 2020

If WWE stans are looking for escapism via wrestling, they can watch practically every match ever on WWE network ? Like ??? It’s not 1992. DVRs exist. Subscription services exist. We don’t *need* any particular program to entertain us rn. Go ahead & cAncEL me for the 90th time — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) April 12, 2020