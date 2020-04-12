Reby Hardy Shoots On WWE For Continuing To Run Live TV Shows

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Reby “Sky” Hardy is not happy about WWE going back to running live events during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a series of tweets, she noted that her husband, AEW Superstar Matt Hardy, “is & has been HOME, where his ass belongs, under state mandate and if work comes [calling before] those mandates are lifted, imma start coughing on [Instagram Live]”

