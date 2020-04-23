Recap From The WWE Earnings Call With Investors

WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, interim Chief Financial Officer Frank Riddick, and SVP Financial Planning & Investor Relations Michael Weitz are hosting a First Quarter 2020 Earnings call today from WWE headquarters in Stamford, CT. You can check out coverage of this afternoon’s press release on our main page here at PWMania. Below are highlights from the call:

We start 6 minutes late as they were “assembling the audience” for the call. Weitz gives the standard introduction and disclaimers. The replay of the call will be available on the WWE Corporate website later.

Vince said good afternoon and touted the strong Q1 performance, exceeding their rescinded guidance. He said COVID-19 really had a significant impact on them, despite being for just a few weeks, but they made changes to adjust and will continue to produce compelling content, which also serves as a diversion during these times. WWE is generally family friends and Vince thinks that will help them considerably during the pandemic. Vince says “we’re there” after touting moving forward with TV plans. He acknowledged the ratings decrease, and said there really wasn’t much of a difference from where they were. Vince said this is obviously a challenging environment, but they’ve got to take advantage of that and somehow make it as good as you can, but also make it special. Vince said they will be getting out of the current environment some, doing “mini-movies in essence” like they did at WrestleMania 36, referring to the cinematic matches. Vince said they will also be doing many other personality profiles, which they can do a whole lot better, and will do better. He touts how digital and social numbers were up for the quarter. He said that is certainly a great barometer along with TV ratings. Digital video views were up 25% to 9.6 billion hours. He continued to tout their video consumption and said he doesn’t know any other platform that does what they do. He said WWE NXT, RAW and SmackDown all make this big wheel move.

Vince mentioned WrestleMania 36, despite being out of the quarter, and said it was “off the charts” and that gives them a good idea is where this is leading. He touted viewership at 960 million video views during WrestleMania period, a record up 20% from the previous period last year. Vince touted this being the most social WrestleMania in history with more than 13.8 million social media interactions across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Vince said their WWE Network subscriber additions were the highest in history, with 2.1 million total. WrestleMania was a huge success over both Saturday and Sunday night, Vince said. He said we are now living in an evolving environment. He mentioned the COVID-19 business update issued on April 15, which included the company-wide cuts. Vince said they are getting ready for whats to come and the new normal, and he’s not sure if he or anyone else knows what the new normal is, but WWE is flexible and can adapt so quickly, to what they can do safely, what the government allows them to do, and what the fans want. Vince said there are lots of factors that go into the new normal, but WWE’s growth prospects remain strong all across the board. WWE thinks that live sports rights are strong for the most part, they just need to get back to what they were doing in the country, and open it up at least some. He’s optimistic about the future, whatever that may be. He turned the call over to Frank.

Frank mentioned a low impact from COVID-19, but said they saved a good amount of costs by filming at the WWE Performance Center. Vince at one point referred to the Performance Center as their new studio. Frank touted more numbers and stats from the press release. He said WWE has come up with creative opportunities for content and marketing during these uncertain times, including extra content deals with FOX Sports and ESPN to show older programming, granting free access to WWE Network content for a limited time, and more. Frank said they have adapted to continue safely producing in-ring content, other content and marketing their brands. Frank talked more about the numbers and we turn the call over to investors for the Q&A.

They were asked about low RAW and SmackDown ratings. Vince said in terms of why the rating are down, it goes back to the product itself. He agreed with the investor that they are the only live sport entertainment right now, but it’s a completely different feel than the show is when it’s in front of a live audience. Vince said they are doing really well beyond anyone’s expectations, by doing the show with no audience. He said everything WWE does is about the audience, and they are figuring out ways to do some things that we haven’t seen before. There are advantages and they can go outside of that set environment, not stay in the same setting for 3 or 4 matches. Vince said you need some relief during the show from that environment, the closed set. They are figuring it out, what they can do here and there, what resonates with fans. He said this is brand new for WWE and everyone else. He said no audience makes it a completely different show. He thinks they will get there and take this negative, already turning it into somewhat of a positive. Regarding SmackDown ratings, Vince said there’s virtually no change there, very little. RAW suffered but not necessarily due to the environment, but because they’ve brought in a lot of new talents and it takes a while to get them over. He said they no longer have Brock Lesnar, but they have a new WWE Champion. He did not name Drew McIntyre. He said they have a lot of new performers on RAW and that takes a while to get them over. Vince believes RAW ratings will bounce back considerably.

They were asked about the Saudi Arabia deal and the TV rights deal in the region. Vince said he’s not too sure if Saudi Arabia will be able to give them the OK to perform in November or December due to the pandemic, but the Saudis really want them to. He said the good part about this is if they don’t put on another Saudi event later this year, then they can just tack that event on the backside of the contract they have with the Kingdom. He said they will not lose the money from the potential event. He said everyone is dealing with the pandemic in one way or another, but WWE is fortunate that they can just move a nixed event on the other side of their 10 year deal with the Saudis. Regarding TV rights in the region, the deal is moving slowly as they do in that part of the world. WWE thought the deal would be done by now but it’s not, and there’s some degree of uncertainty as to when that will happen.