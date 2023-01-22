Recent Cuts to the WWE Staff Were a Hot Topic of Discussion Backstage at SmackDown

When a company is looking to sell, it will make cuts in order to improve its financials and make the company more appealing to potential buyers.

WWE decided to release several employees on Friday, the first firing spree since Triple H took over as main roster creative director last July. This comes just a few weeks after Vince McMahon’s return to WWE as executive chairman of the Board of Directors to investigate the possibility of a sale.

Adam Hopkins was released from the company this week after 25 years with the company, a shocking departure given that he was the company’s president of communications.

According to Fightful Select, the cuts were discussed backstage at Friday’s SmackDown.

“The WWE office cuts were a big topic of conversation backstage. Several were very surprised that longtime WWE PR employee Adam Hopkins was gone,” the report noted.

It's still unclear which departments took the biggest hit.