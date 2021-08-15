Recent NXT Segment Draws Big Number For WWE’s YouTube Channel

A video of Indi Hartwell kissing Dexter Lumis on the August 3rd 2021 edition of WWE NXT drew a big number for the company’s official YouTube channel. As of August 15th, the video has over 4 million views and is the most-watched WWE video that has been uploaded to the channel in August so far.

By comparison, a video of Bill Goldberg spearing MVP from the August 2nd edition of WWE RAW has 2.4 million views and a video of The Bloodline attacking Finn Balor from the August 6th edition of WWE Smackdown has 2 million views.