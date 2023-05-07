Recent Photo Of Bray Wyatt And Wife JoJo Offerman

Despite the fact that Bray Wyatt has vanished from WWE television and hasn’t been seen in several weeks, he appears to be doing well, according to a new photo.

Wyatt was diagnosed with an illness in March, according to previous reports. As a result, WWE scrapped plans for Wyatt to face Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania.

Although there is no word on when Wyatt will return to WWE television, he is looking forward to it, according to the most recent update on his status.

Wyatt was recently seen out on the town with his wife, JoJo Offerman, and former Heavyweight Champion Vlad Joseph and DJ Tommy Carlucci.

For several years, Offerman has been in a relationship with Wyatt. Their first child, Knash Sixx Rotunda, was born in May 2019, and their second child, Hyrie Von Rotunda, was born in May 2020.

You can check out the recent photo below: