Recent Photo Of Brock Lesnar Looking Jacked Surfaces Online

While continuing his break from the WWE, Brock Lesnar has been spotted in public.

Lesnar is currently on leave from WWE, and fans shouldn’t anticipate his return anytime soon. Reports over the past few months suggest that WWE will not bring Lesnar back until their legal team clears him in connection with the lawsuit filed by Janel Grant against John Laurinaitis, Vince McMahon, and WWE, pending agreement from all parties involved.

The complaint cited a former WWE/UFC heavyweight champion, who was ultimately identified as Lesnar. He is still listed on WWE.com’s talent roster.

Fans believed Lesnar was on the verge of returning last month after seeing hints on Raw. According to Fightful, there are no plans for him to return, and WWE has had no talks with Lesnar in months.

The former WWE Champion recently went to a Ward Davis event in Canada.

He looks jacked these days: