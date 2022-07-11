Recent Photo of NFL Legend/Former WCW Star Steve McMichael Surfaces

A new photo of NFL Hall of Famer/former WCW star Steve “Mongo” McMichael has surfaced online, and it’s painful to see.

McMichael was given an ALS diagnosis a few years ago, and since then, his health has been worse. Last year, McMichael’s sister claimed that her brother was unable to use his arms or legs.

McMichael appears to be restricted to his bed in the photo below, but he appears to be in high spirits despite the situation.

We wish McMichael and his family the very best.

Ric Flair said that McMichael has proven himself to be a fighter and that he has no intention of allowing his illness to prevent him from traveling. On his podcast, Flair recently announced that arrangements would be made for McMichael to be transported to Nashville in order for him to watch Flair’s final match.