Recently Released AEW Star Confirmed for Ultimate X at Impact Slammiversary

Former AEW star Jack Evans will return to Impact Wrestling for Ultimate X at Slammiversary.

Evans will return to Impact as a contestant in Ultimate X, according to an announcement made during Thursday night’s edition of Impact. Kenny King, Mike Bailey, Trey Miguel, and X Division Champion Ace Austin are among the announced match participants. In the next two weeks, the last entrant will be revealed.

Evans’ most recent contract was with AEW. He debuted with AEW in May 2019 and later formed The Hybrid2 alongside Angelico. Evans’ contract was set to expire at the end of April 2022, and he announced that he would not be renewing it. Since then, he has continued to work for independent promotions.

Evans first appeared on the NWA-TNA weekly pay-per-view for the America’s X Cup Tournament on March 10, 2004. Evans then made two appearances for TNA in June and July 2011, defeating Tony Nese and Jesse Sorensen in his debut to advance to a Fatal 4 Way for a TNA contract at Destination X as part of a working agreement between TNA and AAA. Low Ki, Joaquin Wilde, and the winner, Austin Aries, were also part of the Fatal 4 Way. On April 6, 2018, Evans worked the joint Impact-Lucha Underground event. Caleb Konley, Chavo Guerrero Jr., Moose, Matt Sydal, and the winner, Matanza Cueto, were all in a Fatal 6 Way with him. Evans last worked for Impact in Mexico in September 2018 for their tapings.

Evans last appeared for Impact in a Fatal 4 Way with Puma King, WWE NXT North American Champion Cameron Grimes, and the winner, Petey Williams, at their September 2018 tapings in Mexico with AAA.

In other Ultimate X news, King defeated Blake Christian on Thursday night’s Impact to keep his spot in the event.

Slammiversary 2022, Impact’s 20th anniversary celebration, will take place on Sunday, June 19 at the Nashville Fairgrounds in Nashville, Tennessee. It will be broadcast live for subscribers on Impact+, on YouTube for Ultimate Insiders members, and on pay-per-view. The current card can be seen below:

Impact World Title Match

Eric Young vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Queen of The Mountain Match for the Impact Knockouts World Title

Chelsea Green vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mia Yim vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Tasha Steelz (c)

Ultimate X for the Impact X Division Title

Jack Evans vs. Kenny King vs. Mike Bailey vs. Trey Miguel vs. one challenger TBA vs. Ace Austin (c)

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

The Good Brothers vs. The Briscoes (c)

