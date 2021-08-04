Recently Released Female WWE Star Expected To Be Joining AEW

It is being reported by Fightful Select that former WWE star Ruby Riott, now known as Ruby Soho, is expected to be joining AEW. It was noted that a promoter had asked about Ruby but found out that she wasn’t taking bookings. It’s believed that Ruby’s WWE non-compete clause is up shortly before the All Out PPV.

The site added the following:

“We’ve not learned of any creative plans in order for Ruby at this time, and have not confirmed this news with All Elite Wrestling. Talent that Fightful has spoken to across companies have had unanimously glowing reviews of Soho’s work, attitude and backstage demeanor.”

Ruby recently published a photo of herself on social media with a different hair color: