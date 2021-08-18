Recently Released WWE NXT Star Addresses Rumors About The Brand Making Changes

In an interview with WrestlingInc.com, former WWE NXT star Tyler Rust addresses the rumors that WWE is making changes to NXT because the brand lost the “Wednesday Night War” to AEW:

“Honestly, I would think they’re just speculation, personally, because the vibe around NXT has always been very good. It’s always been very controlled. When we did move to Tuesday, for example, it was made very clear that, hey, this is a total network thing. This doesn’t have anything to do with the Wednesday night deal. This is just a deal with USA. They want to move us over. They wanted to promote hockey more on a Wednesday night is what it was, and I love hockey, so I was all about it. I’m like, hey, let’s promote the NHL. Everybody really needs to watch more NHL. Personally, I’m all down for it. I know there’s a lot of rumors now as far as Vince wanting to overhaul the NXT product and everything. Sometimes, rumors, maybe they’re right. We’ll see how it is going forward from there, but from my experience there, there wasn’t really many eggshells as far as upper management not being happy.

“Everything they saw whenever they came to the Performance Center and they saw us training, they absolutely loved it. I remember hearing exact words were always like, ‘This is amazing. This is everything that we want to invest in,’ how much they were proud of all the hard work we were doing there at the Performance Center, and they see the way we train, the way that we work. They see how hard we really, really work on this product, and it was always such positive feedback from everybody upstairs, honestly.”

You can check out the full interview below: