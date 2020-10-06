Recently Released WWE Producer Arrested

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com is reporting that former WWE Producer Sarah Stock was arrested on Sunday morning in Evansville, Indiana. Stock has since been released from custody but has been charged with the following offenses:

* Aggravated battery

* Resisting law enforcement

* Disorderly conduct

* Public intoxication by alcohol

Wevv.com noted that Stock allegedly got into a fight outside a popular Evansville bar.

Stock worked for Impact Wrestling as Sarita in 2009 and joined WWE as a trainer in 2015. Stock was furloughed as a Producer and then outright released earlier this year as part of WWE’s budget cuts due to Covid-19.