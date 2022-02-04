Recently Released WWE Star Comments On Situation With Shane McMahon

Former WWE star Nia Jax aka Lina Fanene went on Twitter and said the following in regards to reports that Shane McMahon is “done” with the company for the time being:

“Damnnn…nobody is safe. So I guess the narrative that you only have a job because you’re related to so & so, doesn’t really fit now does it.”

During an appearance on Renee Paquette’s podcast, Lina said the following in regards to claims that her WWE job was safe because of her being related to The Rock:

“I mean it was like ‘oh she’s not going to lose her job because she’s related to Rock’… and it’s funny because it’s so far from the truth like it’s so far from the truth… whatever family members they thought supported me, were opposite. Did not have my back, trust me did not have any support with me in this business for a long time… It sucks because you’re family and it is what it is but I actually didn’t mind it too much because I thought I was creating something of my own.”