Recently Released WWE Star Gives Praise To Vince McMahon

During an appearance on Sean “X-Pac” Waltman’s podcast, recently released WWE star Samir Singh of the Bollywood Boyz talked about his interactions with Vince McMahon:

“Every meeting we had with Vince was amazing. He was always kind and appreciated everything we had done. The first time we were working after a bit, we came up in our pink gear and glasses. Vince walked right up to us and was like, ‘That’s fucking money.’ He was always so good to us and that’s why we were always so appreciative. We were always on the right track and learning on the fly and getting ready.”