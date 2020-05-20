Recently Released WWE Star Reveals Banned Word She Was Using

During an appearance on the Ring The Belle podcast, former WWE/NXT star Taynara Conti commented on using the phrase “Are you crazy?!” until she was told to stop saying it:

“I always tried to put that in my matches, like I need to find a moment to do it. One day, I had a match on TV. Someone from WWE told me, ‘Hey, Tay, we cannot say ‘crazy’ on TV anymore.’ I was like, ‘Oh no, that’s kind of my thing now.’ They were like, ‘Yeah, sorry, don’t say it.’”

WWE has banned and un-banned various words over the years depending on what Vince McMahon wants to do. At one point, the term “belt” was banned until Becky Lynch was allowed to use it for her “Becky 2 Belts” catchphrase. In more recent times, there is speculation that Paul Heyman was a factor in the term “wrestling” being used again on WWE television to promote Edge vs. Randy Orton match at the upcoming Backlash PPV.

A photo containing a list of banned words in WWE circulated online a few years back which you can see below: