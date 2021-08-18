Recently Released WWE Star Reveals That He Had A Broken Neck During The End of His Run

During a virtual signing with the Highspots Wrestling Network, former WWE star Taylor Rotunda (Bo Dallas) talked about the end his run with WWE and how he worked with a broken neck:

“Something that a lot of people don’t know is I broke my neck two years ago. The last time I was on television on SmackDown, I think it was a segment involving — it was a B-Team segment involving Braun Strowman.”

“I had a broken neck in that segment and I got time off after that to either re-break my neck and wear this whole construction thing so they would have to take me out for over a year or my neck had already started to heal incorrectly but it started to heal and I had the opportunity to rebuild the muscles around there and strengthen those so I did that and for nine months, I did that and got to 100 percent or what I felt like was 100 percent and as that happened, COVID hit and so like, I was hurt a year before COVID hit and then the chaos that-that created coming back.”

Rotunda also addressed his status in the wrestling business:

“So, my next goal, I’m definitely, 1,000 percent not done wrestling. There’s no chance in that. My next goal is to find something that I can really sink my teeth into, something that I really love and that I’m passionate about that is not a one-off, it’s not a small time thing. I don’t need to do it, I want to do it and I’m looking forward to finding that because I’ve been thirsty for that for a really long time and not creatively… happy and this is the opportunity in my life. I’m dabbling in a bunch of other things but wrestling is my passion and I’m re-finding the love for it. If I’ve lost any of it, I’m finding that passion all over again in my way and I’m really excited. Whatever’s gonna happen next, it’s gonna be bigger and better than anything I’ve ever done.”