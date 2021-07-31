Recently Released WWE Star Shoots On Bray Wyatt’s Departure

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE announced on Saturday that Bray Wyatt was released by the company.
Former WWE star Mickie James, who was let go from the company earlier this year, gave her thoughts on the news:
This isn’t against Alexa. I love her. She’s an incredible performer who is killing it in a role she was given. She always does. We as artists take every role we’re given & turn it into gold. He, she, they both did that. Like it/not. Facts are facts. So sorry if that offends you.
— Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) July 31, 2021