Recently Released WWE Star To Face AEW Star At Indy Show

Former WWE Superstar Buddy Murphy is scheduled to lock up with a wrestler from AEW in his first post-WWE match.

FTW Champion Brian Cage took to Instagram on Monday night and announced that he will face Murphy on Saturday, September 18 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia for the Battleground Championship Wrestling promotion.

“JUST ANNOUNCED! Murphy vs Machine. One of the hot matches I was looking fwd to since the slew of WWE releases. Bout to own the spotlight, have the match of the night and def get my shit in! One helluva return to the ECW Arena. On Saturday September 18th live from the 2300 Arena Worlds Collide! Secure your tickets now at battlegroundcw.com and witness live the epic clash of two forces that will come together in one incredible showdown. Witness AEW’s FTW Champion Brian Cage go one on one with the supremely talented Buddy Murphy! The 2300 Arena will be the setting. The Battleground will be the place. You will be the witness. Doors open at 6:30 with belltime at 7:30 sharp! Come see history #machine #swolverine #buddymurphy #aew #wwe #wrestling #thisisawesome,” Cage wrote.

This show marks the return of BCW from a hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic. Tickets are on sale now, and range from $25 – $50.

Matt Hardy is also scheduled to appear at the BCW show. Other matches announced include nZo vs. Aiden English, KC Navarro vs. Ray Jaz, Amber Nova vs. Leila Grey, Little Guido vs. Raven’s Last Agent of The Apocalypse, The Gunn Club vs. Bear Country, and more to be announced soon.

WWE released Murphy on June 2. He will become a free agent when his 90-day non-compete clause expires on Tuesday, August 31.

Cage is scheduled to defend his FTW Title against Ricky Starks this Wednesday during Night One of AEW’s Fyter Fest edition of Dynamite on TNT.

Stay tuned for more. Below is the full Instagram post from Cage: