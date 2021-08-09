Recently Released WWE Stars Tease Their Future Plans

On June 2nd 2021, WWE released numerous wrestlers including Braun Strowman and Buddy Murphy. With their 90-day non-compete clauses set to expire in less than a month, both Strowman and Murphy have started teasing their future plans.

Strowman said the following on his Instagram stories in regards to his release from WWE and plans for a return to the ring:

“It was a massive shock. Life changing shock to be fair.”

“I’ve got a lot of really, really cool stuff in the works. I’m really excited to share it with everyone, just gotta wait a little bit longer. It’s coming. You’ll see.”

Meanwhile, Murphy tweeted short videos of himself in a prison uniform: