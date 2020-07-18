Recently Released WWE Superstar Calls Out Fans To ‘Do Better’

Lio Rush, who was recently released from WWE, issued the following statement on social media:

“Dear wrestling world,

Being black IS NOT a gimmick. I repeat BEING BLACK IS NOT A GIMMICK.

If you’re going to evolve championships, stage settings, corporate funding on pointless shit, the women’s division and everything else. Then this needs to change also. We are not for your convenience. We are not for your ‘good faith’ publicity stunts.

Being an African American professional wrestler is alot harder than you think and too be honest it’s exhausting as hell.

What I’m tired of seeing and experiencing in the wrestling community are African Americans being villanized for false stories and minor mishaps. This isn’t random, it’s very current and it’s been current. I’m sick of it. The system isn’t just the problem….

….. it’s also the people tweeting and saying that African Americans have mental issues when they decide enough is enough and finally decide to speak out. It’s disgusting.

Don’t be confused. Just read. There’s nothing confusing about it.

I’m sick of the bullshit and it pains me because i love this business so much. To the fans, do better. You’re the ones killing wrestling and making this shit whack.

STOP PAIRING UP BLACK PEOPLE BECUASE YOU DONT KNOW WHAT TO DO WITH THEM. STOP THAT SHIT!

STOP GIVING AFRICAN AMERICANS TITLE REIGNS WHEN GLOBAL BLACK ISSUES ARE HAPPENING. WERE NOT STUPID. STOP THAT SHIT!”