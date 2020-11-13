Recently Released WWE Superstar Talks About His Relationship With Vince McMahon

Former WWE star Lio Rush, who was released from the company earlier this year, talked about his relationship with Vince McMahon during an interview with WrestlingInc.com:

“My relationship with Vince was great. I think he was my best friend when I was on RAW. [I was] probably closer to Vince than I was with Bobby. I was in his office every day. Every Monday, I was in his office. We were always talking about what was next or what he wanted to see from me to make my character elevate Bobby more. I think that that was plain as day. I wouldn’t have had all of those segments on RAW if I wasn’t likeable by Vince. That was his baby right there, that pairing between me and Bobby and doing the stuff with Lashley and the pointing at the ass. All of that was Vince.”

Rush also talked about stepping away from wrestling:

“Just seeing the love and recognition that I’m getting from from people that I wasn’t expecting, that makes me think differently on the topic itself of wanting to step away from wrestling. It was never a case of I’m going to stop wrestling forever. It was just I needed some time. I needed a break. Being in the WWE and having that travel schedule and everything that comes with being with the WWE, there’s a lot. It takes a toll on you mentally, and I feel like I needed a break from the business.”