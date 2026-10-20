Recently Released WWE Talent Announces Indefinite Break From Wrestling

Former WWE EVOLVE talent Airica Demia, who competed under the ring name Anya Rune, has announced that she is stepping away from professional wrestling indefinitely to focus on her physical and mental health.

Demia, who was released from WWE on September 4, shared an emotional statement on social media Monday night explaining her decision and revealing that she has fallen out of love with the wrestling business.

The former WWE ID talent acknowledged that her announcement might disappoint some supporters but emphasized that taking time away is necessary for her well-being. “Hi everybody. I know a post like this is gonna let a lot of you down but I feel like its very necessary. Hell, I never thought I would end up making a post like this,” Demia wrote. “I need to take a step back from wrestling. Both for my physical and mental health. I don’t know how long this is going to last but I’m hoping to find a new love for it in the time I will be spending away.”

Although Demia did not provide a timetable for her potential return, she expressed hope that stepping away from the industry could eventually help her rediscover the passion that initially brought her into professional wrestling.

She also confirmed that she intends to maintain some activity on social media, although her content will no longer be primarily focused on wrestling. “I will be keeping my social media somewhat active, it’ll just be less wrestling related content,” she continued. “I have unfortunately fallen out of love with wrestling but that doesn’t mean I don’t love everything its given me. I love and appreciate every single last one of you guys who have continued to support me through everything. Thank you so much.”

Before joining WWE, Demia established herself on the independent wrestling circuit.

She signed a WWE ID contract in March 2026 and subsequently began making regular appearances on WWE EVOLVE under the Anya Rune name.

However, her time with the company came to an end in September when she was released.

Her latest announcement comes less than two months after that departure, with Demia now choosing to prioritize her health and personal well-being rather than immediately pursuing additional wrestling opportunities.

While she has left the possibility of returning to the ring open, Demia has made it clear that she does not currently know when, or if, she will resume her professional wrestling career.