RECKONING Says She Is Back On RAW

Reckoning (Mia Yim) has declared that she is back from her recent hiatus. After being away from WWE TV since late January, Reckoning came to the ring with the rest of RETRIBUTION on last night’s RAW as Mace and T-BAR lost to The New Day in tag team action. Reckoning took to Twitter and commented on being back.

She wrote:

“I’m back. #RETRIBUTION #RECKONING #WWERaw”

Reckoning had been away since announcing her positive COVID-19 diagnosis back on January 30, the day before the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Since being away, she and Keith Lee have announced their engagement. Lee is also currently out of action but there’s no word on when he will be back as WWE has reported that he is injured.