Red Velvet Comments On Being On Debut Episode, Milestone 100th Edition Of AEW Dark: Elevation

All Elite Wrestling presented their 100th episode of their weekly AEW on YouTube series, AEW Dark: Elevation, on Tuesday evening.

Ahead of tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation show, women’s wrestling star and AEW veteran Red Velvet surfaced on social media to share a statement expressing the significance of the show to her personally.

“[First] AEW Dark: Elevation episode and now 100th episode,” Velvet began her statement, pointing out that she is in a rare class of talent that can lay claim to competing inside the squared circle on the inaugural episode of AEW Dark: Elevation and the milestone 100th episode.

Velvet continued, “Dark and Elevation will always have a special place in my heart, because it’s where my AEW career started. Grateful for the opportunities and cheers to many more episodes to come!”

Check out the actual tweet embedded below courtesy of the official Twitter page of AEW women’s contender Red Velvet. For those interested, embedded in the YouTube player above is the complete 100th episode of AEW Dark: Elevation from Tuesday, January 31, 2023.