Red Velvet Officially Signs With AEW

Red Velvet has officially signed a new contract with AEW. AEW EVP Cody Rhodes took to Twitter this afternoon to announce that President Tony Khan has upgraded Velvet’s contract.

Cody tweeted-

“At The Crossroads @AEWonTNT event squaring off against @SHAQ & Jade…Red stepped up in a huge way! @TonyKhan saw what over a million people saw that night and upgraded her contract. She’s ALL ELITE now! Let’s stir it up my friend”

There’s no word yet on what the terms of the “upgraded contract” are.

Velvet and Cody teamed up earlier this month for the big loss to Jade Cargill and NBA Hall Of Famer Shaq. Velvet made her AEW debut back at an AEW Dark taping in June 2020, teaming with Kenzie Paige for a loss to Brandi Rhodes and Allie. She has worked numerous Dynamite and Dark matches since.