Referee Aja Smith On Officiating Boyfriend Leon Ruff’s Match On NXT

As noted, last night’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network saw Karrion Kross and Scarlett make their official debuts. Kross quickly squashed enhancement talent Leon Ruff of EVOLVE. As seen in the post-show tweet below, WWE referee Aja Smith revealed that she and Ruff are dating, and commented on calling his match.

“If you would have told me a year ago I’d be a referee, let alone referee my boyfriend’s match on TV, I woulda neverrrr believed it! Life is so cool. @LeonRuffsxe you’re always a winner to me [purple heart emoji],” Aja tweeted.

Ruff wrote back, “Everything seems possible with you by my side [love emojis]”

Ruff has been used on RAW and NXT several times during the recent series of COVID-19 tapings. Smith was signed earlier this year and touted as WWE’s first-ever full-time African American female referee. You can see their full tweets below:

