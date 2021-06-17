Reffing With Pride:Odie Brown Story

With so many of the current generation of professional wrestling stars that fell into their fandom during the mid-90s and then experienced the boom period of the Attitude Era, there was such a desire to emulate the larger-than-life personas that beamed through the television screens every week to record-setting ratings. Perhaps, it was because video games of the late-90s weren’t as advanced as they are now and players couldn’t completely customize their digital selves to chase sports entertainment glory on consoles. Without the assistance of modern technology, backyard wrestling, an often harmless activity that was designed more for the performance than the fire tricks that were usually featured on late-night infomercials, was common for many youths that one day wanted to pursue the squared circle. The Young Bucks, current executive vice presidents with All Elite Wrestling, the organization that sparked the industry in a way not seen in nearly two decades, famously had a wrestling ring in their backyard. Long before Mick Foley penned a few New York Times #1 best-selling books, became the King of The Deathmatch in Japan, or accepted a Hall of Fame induction, he flew off of a friend’s garage onto a few dingy mattresses just to get a piece of “Super Fly style” from Jimmy Snuka.

As embarrassing or as nostalgic as it might be, many that eventually joined the pro ranks have tales of smashing their pals with flimsy cookie sheets from the dollar store. Of course, it was a great weapon of choice, as it did no legitimate damage, but a loud “clang” echoed upon impact.

Sometimes future wrestlers aren’t the only ones that practice clotheslines on trampolines or drop elbows onto couches before they jump into formal training. Sometimes even a referee, usually a backyarder’s buddy that is sipping a Slurpee between counts on the grass, can get their foot in the door from these amateur sessions.

Referee Odie Brown, an official that has shared a ring with some of the most well-known names in the sport, actually began what became a pro career this way.

“A friend of mine I hadn’t seen in years was at a signing I went to and invited me to a show he was wrestling on. Little did I know it would be a backyard show that had no ref on hand, they actually still exist to this day and are running fantastic full fledged venue shows out of San Jose, they’re called UGWA, the Underground Wrestling Alliance. I’m a bit sarcastic at times and I may have been joking about it when the promoter heard me and told me if I was so cool I should go try it and threw the ref shirt at me. Being a theater major and a huge wrestling fan I jumped at the opportunity,” he said.

After a a properly trained official from the local scene saw Odie, he noticed that Brown had a natural timing and poise for the position so he directed the youngster to a training facility, citing the chance to make the most of his skills if he received the proper training. Considering Brown’s education as a theater major, he knew how important spacing and timing was to the performance on any stage so he opted to learn to wrestle as well, full utilizing the opportunity he had to step into a pro ring.

“Training for a ref is very situational and not in any way standardized. Most schools don’t have a ref trainer, mine didn’t, so I learned how to wrestle and mostly just figured it out and asked a lot of questions when other refs came to visit. Usually, ref training with another ref in-house would consist of weight, endurance and cardio exercise, match reps, studying videos, working on timing, positioning, and limited wrestling training. I originally trained with Hoodslam, but I really found my place at Championship Wrestling from Hollywood and was trained for TV by Nick Bonanno and David Marquez,” Brown explained.

In 2014, with just a few months under his belt, opportunity knocked, and if Odie Brown was serious about this pursuit of sports entertainment, he had to answer it. It’s often said in the pro wrestling genre that timing is everything and that you must take as many opportunities as you can because you never know where the path can lead. For Odie, that small card in California not only provided him a stage for his official pro debut, but opened the door for the start of the rest of his career.

“I was three months in, but I had experience working matches from the backyard with UGWA, so I was nervous but felt like I did okay. I met another ref who would end up becoming one of my dearest lifelong friends, Jeremy Marcus. That relationship eventually lead me to a position with Championship Wrestling from Hollywood which, opened the doors to pretty much every other opportunity I’ve had in wrestling,” Odie remarked.

During his time as an official, the seven-year pro emphasized the ability of those in the industry to use every event as a learning experience and notes that he tries to take something away from every bout, polishing his own skill set through each repetition of his time on the canvas.

“A good referee knows where to be and when, they use critical thinking and are adaptable, many promotions have variations to their wrestlers, rules, locations, cameras, even whether its indoor or outdoor, a good ref can ref well under any circumstances. It’s also absolutely vital that refs have at least bare minimum first aid training and CPR, specifically as we are the first line of medical defense,” Brown commented.

Setting such a high standard of professionalism for himself has paid off over the course of his time in the sport, as just the opportunity to do ring crew for a year for Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, the premiere independent organization in the United States, consisted of a 10-hour bus ride to the venue, but eventually resulted in not only work with the promotion, but the chance to referee in the Battle of Los Angeles tournament in 2019. Putting on the stripes also put him on a plane to the other side of the globe, as he reffed Game Changer Wrestling’s Japanese tour in early-2020. Championship Wrestling from Hollywood gave him the chance to cement his name in history as the official for a Nick Aldis’ NWA World Heavyweight title defense.



“I have a few highlights that really stand out, I’ve been crazy lucky throughout much of my career so far and am extremely humbled by the trust that my co-workers have placed in me,” he explained.

But, Odie struggled with a secret for the majority of his life, a revelation that had him torn and conflicted about who he was as a person, could he be accepted as bisexual?

“I came out originally when I was 15, unfortunately my father was a lifelong career solider and raised in a time and faith where that wasn’t acceptable. He never physically harmed me, but his reaction was so extreme I convinced myself for about 14 years that I was straight again. I officially came out on the last day of pride Month about two years ago and my family and my wrestling family couldn’t have been more supportive if they tried. I was terrified to tell wrestling, and I was constantly told that it wasn’t really necessary or anyone’s business, but as a lifelong ally to the LGBTQIA+ community, former president and founding member of the GSA in my high school and college, I felt it was my duty and responsibility to share who I truly was and show others that it is okay to be honest with yourself and others,” Brown explained.

With a renewed sense of confidence and an assurance in himself, Odie has spent the past few years more focused than ever to make it to the big leagues with a full-time gig in the wrestling business. But, even after all of his travels and the stars he shared a ring with, he knew that none of it would be possible without those that helped guide him, specifically early in his tenure as an official so he founded “Zebra Talk,” a concept that was originally designed to help other referees network for bookings, but evolved into a podcast where guests can tell their stories.



“Initially, this was just a place for refs to ask questions and seek bookings, I’m very firm about monitoring that people don’t just share funny pictures or clips of them getting bumped in matches. It’s a learning tool and that’s how I expect it to be used. Most recently, after being asked for years where folks can listen to Zebra Talk, which sounds like a podcast and wasn’t one yet soI decided to finally sit down and record biographical interviews with members of the Herd,” Odie said.

So, the biggest takeaways from Odie Brown’s story might be to work hard, have a passion for the industry, and more importantly, always be true to yourself. That combination took him from counting the three at backyard bouts all the way to declaring the winner of an NWA World Heavyweight championship match.

