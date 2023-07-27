Release Date Set For “The Iron Claw” Film About The Von Erich Family Starring Zac Efron

The Von Erich family’s story will be recounted on the big screen when A24 releases “The Iron Claw” this year.

A24 will finance and produce the drama, which will be directed by Sean Durkin, who created the script. Tessa Ross, Derrin Schlesinger, and Harrison Huffman are producing alongside A24. House Productions developed the film with the help of Access Entertainment and BBC Films.

The cast includes Zac Efron as Kevin Von Erich, Jeremy Allen White as Kerry, Harris Dickinson as David, Holt McCallany as Fritz Von Erich, Maura Tierney as Doris Von Erich, Aaron Dean Eisenberg as Ric Flair, AEW’s MJF as Lance Von Erich, and Kevin Anton as Harley Race.

According to the film’s synopsis, “Based on the true story of the Von Erichs, the film follows the rise and fall of the family dynasty of wrestlers who made a huge impact on the sport from the 1960s to the present day.”

Variety revealed today that the picture will be released in theaters around Christmas, with a nationwide release date of December 22nd.

A trailer has not yet been released.