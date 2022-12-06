Release Date, Trailer and Title for WWE’s New Ric Flair Documentary Revealed

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair will have his new documentary premiere on Peacock the day after Christmas.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that WWE and sports reporter Tom Rinaldi were collaborating on a new Peacock documentary about The Nature Boy. Flair has now revealed that the documentary will be released on Peacock on Monday, December 26th.

Flair announced on Twitter that “Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair” will premiere on Peacock the day after Christmas, as seen in the video below. Flair referred to it as the streaming platform’s newest and hottest original documentary.

Flair also revealed that the documentary will include never-before-seen footage from his career, as well as interviews with fellow WWE Hall of Famers Steve Austin and Hulk Hogan.

As of this writing, WWE had not officially announced the documentary, but the official WWE Twitter account did re-tweet Flair’s post.

The full trailer for Flair is available below: